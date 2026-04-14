Honeywell liquefaction technology and equipment to drive additional production at Rio Grande LNG project

Honeywell has announced that its industry-leading liquefaction process technology and equipment will be used in NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Train 4 and Train 5 Projects in Brownsville, Texas, through an agreement with EPC contractor, Bechtel Energy, Inc.

NextDecade will use Honeywell’s high efficiency coil wound heat exchanger equipment and C3MR process technology to help optimise production, improve reliability, and lower facility operating expenses. Honeywell’s LNG technology will also be used for the first three liquefaction trains at this facility. The additional two trains will help increase LNG production capacity at Rio Grande LNG by more than 66%, from 18 million tpy to 30 tpy. All five trains are expected to become operational by mid-2031.

“As the demand for energy increases, LNG will continue to play a significant role in meeting this demand and supporting global energy security,” said Christina Andersen, President, Gas & LNG, Honeywell. “Honeywell’s scalable and customisable technology helps producers optimise facility performance and efficiency, and we work closely with our customers to provide solutions that meet their individual goals.”