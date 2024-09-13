LNG Canada provides progress report

Construction activities at the LNG Canada site are now more than 95% complete overall, and remains on track to deliver first cargoes by the middle of 2025.

A few weeks ago, natural gas was introduced to the facility for the first time, from the new Coastal GasLink pipeline.

With gas in, other start-up activities are able to be advanced as planned, such as flaring.

Flaring is the combustion of natural gas with a visible flame. It is designed to ensure that the facility operates safely and efficiently. It is carefully controlled and provincially regulated. Flaring will be intermittent and ongoing during the safe start-up process. Once the project has entered operations, it will occur much less frequently.

The project has also seen Canada’s most innovative fleet of zero and low emissions tugboats arrive at its marine berth. HaiSea Marine – a unique joint venture between Haisla Nation and Vancouver-based Seaspan – will operate the five tugboats – three of them fully electric. The new tug fleet will support the safe transit of LNG carriers in our shipping corridor.

This past summer, the Haisla-led Cedar LNG project reached a successful final investment decision. Cedar LNG will operate just around the corner from LNG Canada’s facility, and will deliver significant, lasting benefits to the Haisla, other First Nations and local communities.

The value of contracts and procurement to British Columbia based businesses awarded by LNG Canada and its contractors has just exceeded CAN$5 billion, including more than CAN$4.1 billion to local and Indigenous-owned businesses.

There are opportunities to deliver even more benefits with the proposed Phase 2 expansion and the project continues to work towards conditions needed for its five joint venture participants to reach a Phase 2 final investment decision.