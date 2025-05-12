FERC issues final supplemental EIS to Venture Global

The staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has prepared a final supplemental environmental impact statement (EIS) to address the 27 November 2024 Order Addressing Arguments Raised on Rehearing And Setting Aside Prior Order, In Part (rehearing order) issued by the Commission for the CP2 LNG and CP Express Pipeline Project, proposed by Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC (CP2 LNG) and Venture Global CP Express, LLC (CP Express).

The rehearing order set aside the authorisation order, in part, regarding the Commission’s analysis of the cumulative air quality impacts specific to the project’s nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and particles with an aerodynamic diameter of less than or equal to 2.5 microns (PM2.5) emissions, for the purpose of conducting additional environmental review in light of an opinion issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The final supplemental EIS was prepared to assess these issues as part of the Commission’s consideration of a further merits order for the project.

CP2 LNG and CP Express are seeking authorisation to construct, install, own, operate, and maintain certain LNG facilities in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and certain pipeline facilities in Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana, and Jasper and Newton Counties, Texas. CP2 LNG states that the purpose of the proposed project is to liquefy, store, and export a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20 million tpy of LNG, with approximately 28 million tpy capacity possible under optimal conditions, to overseas markets by ocean-going vessels. CP Express states that the purpose of the pipeline system (about 91 miles) is to create the firm transportation capacity needed to transport 4 billion ft3/d of feed gas required for the proposed LNG export operations from natural gas supply points in east Texas and southwest Louisiana to the Terminal Facilities.

The final supplemental EIS was prepared in compliance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the FERC regulations implementing NEPA under Title 18 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 380.

Commission staff conclude that the emission impacts, including 1-hour NO 2 and annual PM2.5 impacts from the Moss Lake Compressor Station and CP2 LNG Terminal, when combined with past, present, and reasonably foreseeable emissions within the regional air environment are not significant. As such, it has conclude that there would be no significant cumulative air quality impacts.

The Commission will take into consideration the analysis and conclusions of the final supplemental EIS in its further merits order for the project.