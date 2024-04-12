Black & Veatch receives full notice to proceed for Cedar LNG FLNG

Global LNG infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch, in partnership with high-tech shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), has received full notice to proceed from Cedar LNG LP partners to begin constructing Cedar LNG’s floating liquefaction facility to be located in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Black & Veatch will be responsible for complete topside design and equipment supply, including its market leading PRICO® technology. SHI will be providing the hull with the containment system, and fabrication and integration of all topsides modules.

“Cedar FLNG has achieved another milestone of notice to proceed, solidifying an excellent partnership between SHI and Black & Veatch,” said S.I. Oh, Samsung Heavy Industries Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Both of our firms continue to excel in FLNG market.”

Cedar LNG is strategically positioned to leverage Canada’s abundant natural gas supply and British Columbia’s growing LNG infrastructure to produce industry-leading, low-carbon and cost-competitive LNG for overseas markets. The near-shore export facility will feature electric-driven equipment powered by renewable energy, making it one of the lowest-carbon-intensity LNG facilities in the world.

“Black & Veatch is committed to helping our clients and the communities they serve make meaningful progress on their decarbonisation journey,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy and Process Industries business. “The Cedar LNG project represents important first steps toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities, which can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon-intensive feedstocks.”

The project represents a number of firsts: Cedar LNG will be the world’s first indigenous majority-owned LNG project, the world’s first electric driven FLNG powered by renewable energy, the first air cooled FLNG facility, and Canada’s first FLNG export facility. Cedar LNG also will be one of the world’s lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities because its electric driven refrigeration compressors, boil-off gas compressors and six centrifugal pumps are all powered by renewable electricity.

The Cedar LNG project brings together the Haisla Nation and Pembina to develop the Haisla Nation-led project while strengthening the partnership between SHI and Black & Veatch. The project is a key element of the Haisla Nation’s economic and social development strategy and will further advance indigenous economic reconciliation by allowing the Haisla Nation, for the first time ever, to directly own and participate in a major industrial development in its territory.