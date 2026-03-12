New module arrives at Woodfibre LNG

Woodfibre LNG has welcomed one of the most important modules of its facility to site as the liquefaction module arrived aboard the specialised heavy cargo vessel, Red Zed 1. The liquefaction module is the 15th module to arrive at site as the project moves closer to construction completion.

Weighing 10 847 t, the liquefaction module is the heaviest module to become part of the future Woodfibre LNG facility. Occupying a footprint roughly the size of a football field, it is also among the largest.

“The liquefaction module is the beating heart of our facility. It’s the core of how we will transform B.C. natural gas into LNG to be shipped around the world,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG. “As the world’s first LNG export facility using renewable power for electric-drive liquefaction, this module represents the core of our commitment to net-zero operations and setting a new standard for LNG, both in Canada and around the world.”

The liquefaction module is the central component of the LNG production process. Once installed and commissioned, it will cool natural gas to approximately -162°C, compressing it into an energy-dense liquid so it can be effectively and safely shipped overseas.

A unique element of Woodfibre LNG’s liquefaction design is the use of Siemens electric-drive (E-drive) motors. In most conventional LNG facilities, the liquefaction process is driven by gas turbines operating off feed gas, creating significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By using electric-drive technology connected to BC Hydro’s renewable power grid, Woodfibre LNG eliminates the single largest operational source of GHG emissions in LNG facilities. E-drives also have advantages in overall efficiency and lower maintenance needs.

“Woodfibre LNG is showing the world what’s possible in responsible LNG development, including being the first project of its kind to be regulated by an Indigenous government. By producing among the world's lowest emission LNG, Woodfibre LNG is proof-positive that LNG produced off Canada’s west coast is the world's most sustainable product offering, and that Canada is well positioned to supply export markets around the world,” said Schauerte.

All 19 modules of the Woodfibre LNG facility are expected to be on site this spring. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2027.