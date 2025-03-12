First LNG cargo produced at Corpus Christi Stage 3 export facility

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has announced that In February 2025, Corpus Christi Stage 3, an expansion of the existing Corpus Christi LNG export facility, produced its first LNG cargo, according to the developer, Cheniere Energy. Corpus Christi Stage 3 started producing LNG in December 2024. The start of LNG exports from Corpus Christi Stage 3 follows shortly after the start of exports from another US LNG export facility – Plaquemines LNG Phase 1 – also in December.

The Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion facility, located next to the existing Corpus Christi LNG terminal in San Patricio County, Texas, consists of seven midscale trains, with a combined nominal capacity of 1.3 billion ft3/d and peak capacity of 1.5 billion ft3/d.

Project developer, Cheniere Energy, indicated that the first three midscale trains at Corpus Christi Stage 3 are expected to start up in 2025 and the remaining four trains in 2026. Once all seven trains are operating, the total nominal capacity of Corpus Christi LNG will be 3.1 billion ft3/d (3.9 billion ft3/d peak), making the facility the second largest in the US after Sabine Pass LNG, which has a nominal capacity of 3.6 billion ft3/d (4.6 billion ft3/d peak).