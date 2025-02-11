Kosmos Energy produce first LNG in Mauritania and Senegal

Kosmos Energy has produced its first LNG at the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project.

In late December 2024, gas from the first phase of GTA started to flow from wells to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel as part of the commissioning process. At the FPSO, gas is being processed to remove any condensate, water, and impurities ahead of delivery to the floating LNG vessel for liquefaction.

Gas has now been delivered to the floating LNG vessel and liquefaction has commenced. The liquefaction of gas into LNG is when Kosmos starts to recognise gas entitlement production from the project in its quarterly statements. In addition, bp has given notice to the offtaker for an LNG carrier to arrive soon to export the first LNG cargo. Lifting of the first LNG cargo is when Kosmos starts to recognise revenue and generate cash flow from the project.

Andrew G. Inglis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kosmos Energy, noted: “First LNG is another milestone for Kosmos, the GTA partnership, and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal. We are looking forward to the accelerated ramp-up of LNG production and the first LNG cargo lifting during the first quarter.”