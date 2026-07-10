Baker Hughes awarded substantial equipment and services awards by Cheniere

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced three substantial awards for Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The awards, booked in 2Q26, comprise orders from Bechtel Energy Inc. and Cheniere to supply liquefaction equipment for Train 7 and for a boil-off gas (BOG) reliquefaction unit, as well as an award for fleet-wide gas turbine technology upgrades.

The equipment orders for Phase 1 of the Sabine Pass expansion project include seven PGT25+ G4 gas turbines driving 15 centrifugal compressors, enabling approximately 6 million tpy of additional LNG production capacity.

Additionally, Baker Hughes will deliver upgrades across the entire fleet of installed aeroderivative PGT25+ G4 gas turbines at the Sabine Pass facility over a four-year period. These upgrades will help to increase the power output of the turbines to enhance LNG production capabilities, helping deliver efficiency across the facility’s current approximate 30 million tpy capacity. These upgrades, together with Train 7 and the BOG reliquefaction unit, are expected to add over 6 million tpy of capacity at Sabine Pass.

The expansion and upgrade of the Sabine Pass LNG terminal support growing global demand for natural gas in energy and industrial applications, helping to deliver affordable energy supply.

“These comprehensive technology solutions, from advanced liquefaction equipment to lifecycle services, help our customers expand LNG production and meet growing energy demand,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli. “Our differentiated portfolio of equipment, technologies and services enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions that help customers accelerate project execution, enhance reliability, and unlock long-term value.”

“We are pleased to continue our decades-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, a key partner in the development of Sabine Pass into one of the largest LNG facilities in the world,” added Cheniere Chairman, President and CEO Jack Fusco. “These equipment orders, lifecycle services and technology upgrades are critical to facilitate further optimisation and efficiency upgrades throughout the Cheniere platform.”