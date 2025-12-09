Fluor and JGC Corp. hands over second production train to LNG Canada

Fluor, with its joint venture (JV) partner JGC Corp., have completed Train 2 of the LNG Canada project, marking the completion of the first phase of Canada’s first LNG mega-project in Kitimat, British Columbia (B.C.), Canada.

“The safe and successful handover of Train 2 is a testament to the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved on this project,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “It reflects the continued commitment to safety, quality, and schedule performance by the thousands of workers who contributed to bringing Canadian natural gas to the world.”

“All through construction, we made safety and the environment a priority while supporting local communities and First Nations,” said James Ticer, Fluor’s Senior Vice President and LNG Canada Project Director. “This included economic sustainability by spending more than CAN$3.3 billion on goods and services contracted with Indigenous businesses and joint ventures and more than CAN$550 million with local area businesses.”

The LNG Canada plant consists of a natural gas receiving and liquefaction facility, a marine terminal with the capacity to accommodate one LNG carrier, a tugboat dock, and LNG loading lines. The facility also includes LNG processing units, storage tanks, a rail yard, a water treatment facility, and flare stacks. It is designed to export Canadian natural gas to global markets, with a strong focus on environmental performance, Indigenous engagement and economic development in B.C.

Located on Canada’s west coast, the LNG Canada facility benefits from access to abundant, natural gas and an ice-free harbour. The plant is the first of its kind in Canada with an annual production capacity of up to 14 million t of LNG.

LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Ltd Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Ltd, through its subsidiary PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership (15%); Mitsubishi Corp., through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Partnership (15%); and Korea Gas Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Partnership (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.