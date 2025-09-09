Monkey Island LNG selects ConocoPhillips’ liquefaction technology for planned facility

Monkey Island LNG has selected ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade® process liquefaction technology for its planned 26 million tpy natural gas liquefaction and export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, US.

Greg Michaels, CEO of Monkey Island LNG, commented: “After an extensive technology selection study and analysis on multiple technologies, Monkey Island LNG selected the Optimized Cascade process based on its operational flexibility, quick restart capabilities, high efficiency, and proven performance above nameplate capacity. The ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade process will enable Monkey Island LNG to provide customers with long-term, secure, and competitively priced LNG supply. The decision marks a major milestone in advancing Monkey Island LNG’s mission to deliver TrueCost LNG™ – a radically transparent, cost-efficient model that eliminates hidden fees and aligns incentives across the LNG value chain.”

Darren Meznarich, ConocoPhillips LNG Technology and Licensing Lead, added: “ConocoPhillips is pleased to support Monkey Island LNG with our new, mega-module Optimized Cascade template, designed to reduce costs, plot size, and overall project risks for our clients.”

The 246-acre project site, located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, is strategically positioned with access to both deep-water shipping channels and abundant US natural gas supply. With the integration of Optimized Cascade technology, Monkey Island LNG is reinforcing its commitment to providing customers and investors with a highly reliable and efficient LNG solution.