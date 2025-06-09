GNLink launches liquefaction unit in Brazil

GNLink has received authorisation from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP) to start the operation (AO) of its first natural gas liquefaction unit in the Northeast.

Located in Itabuna, Bahia, the project is part of the investments that the company is making to internalise LNG in areas where there is no availability of natural gas through pipelines. This is the second natural gas liquefaction unit in operation by GNLink, which reinforces the commitment to reliability of service to the company’s customers.

A third liquefaction unit is under construction in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, and is expected to start operating later this year. With this, the company will complete the first investment cycle with a total production capacity of approximately 292 000 m3/d.