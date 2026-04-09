GTT to design onshore storage tank for liquefaction plant in China

GTT has received an order from Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd, in co-operation with Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum & Natural Gas Co. Ltd, for the design of a 10 000 m3 onshore LNG tank to be built at the Yangjiawan LNG liquefaction plant, in Yan’an city, Shaanxi Province, China.

For the first time, a GTT’s membrane technology will be deployed alongside an onshore LNG liquefaction plant. This configuration represents a significant step forward for small scale LNG infrastructure, which requires optimised energy performance due to the limited land footprint.

The tank will be equipped with GTT’s GST® membrane full containment technology, providing an effective and adapted response to these constraints. This technology features optimised insulation, achieving thermal performance up to twice that of conventional onshore tanks.

In addition, an integrated monitoring system enhances storage safety.

Delivery of the tank is scheduled for 4Q27.