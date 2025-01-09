Chart Industries signs global master goods and services agreement with ExxonMobil

Chart Industries, Inc., a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, has signed a global master goods and services agreement (enabling agreement) with ExxonMobil.

This enabling agreement sets the terms, conditions, and commercial framework for Chart to provide LNG equipment, technology, and services for ExxonMobil’s global portfolio of projects. Specifically, the agreement includes the supply of cold boxes, as well as Chart’s proprietary IPSMR® process technology.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil and Chart will deploy a design once, and then build many concepts to optimise cost, schedule, and quality for LNG projects globally. This collaboration builds on Chart’s previously announced participation in ExxonMobil’s Mozambique LNG project and reflects continued alignment to advance LNG production capabilities across multiple countries.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with ExxonMobil through this enabling agreement,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “Chart’s industry-leading LNG technology, including our cold boxes and IPSMR process, aligns with ExxonMobil’s commitment to efficient, scalable, and reliable LNG solutions. This agreement further strengthens our role as a trusted partner for ExxonMobil’s energy initiatives worldwide.”