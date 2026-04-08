Commonwealth LNG project achieves full commerciality

Caturus has announced that its Commonwealth LNG project has finalised customer offtake agreements to underpin financing of its LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. With commercialisation finalised, the launch of the financing process with lenders is set to begin as the company advances the project toward a final investment decision (FID) anticipated in the coming weeks.

EQT LNG Trading LLC, Glencore Ltd, Mercuria Energy Trading S.A., PETRONAS LNG Ltd, and Aramco Trading Americas LLC have each entered into long-term sale and purchase agreements with Commonwealth for offtake from the facility.

“These commitments from high-quality international partners are a testament to their confidence in the Commonwealth project and our ability to deliver a facility instrumental to their needs in serving the global energy market,” said Caturus CEO, David Lawler. “Our LNG export capability will be a key component of Caturus’ wellhead-to-water strategy in building the nation’s leading independent integrated natural gas company.”

Commonwealth’s Phase 1 development is a US$12.5 billion project that will generate an estimated US$3.5 billion in annual export revenue. The project is expected to begin operations in 2030 with site preparation underway to facilitate early site works.

Caturus has authorised purchase orders via Commonwealth LNG EPC partner, Technip Energies, to commence manufacturing of long-lead major equipment for the Commonwealth LNG facility. This includes Baker Hughes for six mixed-refrigerant compressors driven by LM9000 gas turbines; Honeywell, to supply six main cryogenic heat exchangers; and Solar Turbines, providing four Titan 350 gas turbine-generators.

The execution phase is now underway with a series of limited notices to proceed that maintain project schedule and project cost. Subcontracts have been awarded for site preparation and surge wall development, as well as marine and material offloading facilities.

In addition to progress made on the Commonwealth LNG project, Caturus expects to close its transaction announced in February for the acquisition of SM Energy Company’s Galvan Ranch assets in the near term. The acquisition includes approximately 60 000 high quality net acres in South Texas and ~250 million ft3/d of production from 260 producing wells. With the addition of these assets, Caturus expects to be producing approximately 1 billion ft3e/d net and rank among the top 10 private US gas pure-play producers.

“The acquisition of the SM Energy assets marks a pivotal step in our upstream strategy, enhancing our resource base and production capabilities,” said Lawler. “This expansion positions Caturus for sustainable growth and continued leadership in the energy sector.”

Caturus’ upstream operations and Commonwealth LNG are consolidated under the Caturus platform established by Kimmeridge, an alternative asset manager focused on the energy sector. Mubadala Energy, an international energy company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, holds a 24.1% equity stake in Caturus as part of its international growth strategy.