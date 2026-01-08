Honeywell to provide technology solutions for Commonwealth LNG

Honeywell has announced an agreement with Technip Energies, an EPC contractor, to provide integrated LNG pretreatment and liquefaction solutions for Commonwealth LNG’s planned export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Honeywell’s modular technology will enable Commonwealth LNG to expedite project timelines, simplify execution, mitigate construction risks, and enhance production efficiency to meet increasing energy demand.

Commonwealth LNG, part of the Caturus platform, will use Honeywell’s single mixed refrigerant liquefaction process technology and six modularised coil wound heat exchangers (CWHEs) to produce a projected 9.5 million tpy of LNG. Honeywell’s CWHEs provide the highest throughput of natural gas within a compact footprint, maximising processing capabilities with a space-saving design, while enhancing safety and operational reliability.

Additionally, Honeywell UOP SeparSIV® pretreatment technology will be used to remove water and heavy hydrocarbons to meet the required LNG specifications. The technology can be used with varying feed compositions and can save operators up to 50% of lifecycle cost vs traditional removal processes.

“Honeywell’s end-to-end LNG solutions and modular delivery model options can help customers reduce construction timelines, increase speed to market and ultimately enhance the return on their investment,” said John Palamara, Vice President and General Manager of Honeywell’s LNG business. “The combination of our innovative technologies with our deep industry expertise can help to optimise every phase of the LNG process, supporting global energy security needs.”

“This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global scale LNG project,” added Caturus CEO, David Lawler. “The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus’ wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation’s leading independent integrated natural gas company.”