Baker Hughes secures additional order for Rio Grande LNG expansion

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced an award from Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Train 5 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The award follows a recent order for Train 4 and is part of a previously established framework agreement covering a variety of Baker Hughes equipment and associated contractual services for Trains 4 – 8.

“Our continued collaboration with Baker Hughes on the Rio Grande LNG project highlights their consistent delivery of industry-leading technology and expertise,” said Bhupesh Thakkar, Bechtel’s General Manager for its LNG business. “We value Baker Hughes' ongoing support as we progress this significant expansion, which will be vital for meeting growing global energy demand.”

“Securing this order for the fifth train of the Rio Grande LNG project underscores the confidence in our proven technology and the dedication of our teams,” added Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli. “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Bechtel and NextDecade, providing efficient and reliable technology solutions for LNG infrastructure that is critical to sustainable energy development.”

Mirroring the proven technology solution deployed in previous trains, the Train 5 order includes two Frame 7 gas turbines, known for their proven reliability and energy efficiency, and six centrifugal compressors. These advanced solutions, designed to deliver efficiency and lower emissions, will support an additional LNG capacity of approximately 6 million tpy at the facility.

In addition, Baker Hughes is also providing an additional digital solution for Rio Grande’s Trains 1 – 3 through the deployment of CordantTM Asset Health. NextDecade will utilise Cordant to support its equipment monitoring and failure diagnostics for critical rotating equipment, as well as its cloud-based visualisation solution for offline vibration data.