ExxonMobil selects Chart Industries’ liquefaction process technology and proprietary equipment

ExxonMobil – on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), operator of the Area 4 concession in northern Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin – has announced its strategic decision to select Chart Industries' IPSMR® liquefaction technology and proprietary equipment for the Rovuma LNG project at the Afungi peninsula.

The Rovuma LNG project will produce, liquefy and market natural gas from reservoirs of the Area 4 block of the offshore Rovuma Basin and includes the construction of 12 modules of 1.5 million tpy each, with a total LNG capacity of 18 million tpy, as well as associated onshore facilities. The selection of Chart IPSMR for the 12 liquefaction modules is expected to help enable increased project competitiveness, improved reliability, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are excited to partner with ExxonMobil for the utilisation of our IPSMR technology and associated equipment for their Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “We thank ExxonMobil’s engineering and project teams for their efforts in advancing the use of IPSMR in the international LNG industry.”

MRV is an incorporated joint venture owned by ExxonMobil, Eni, and CNPC, and holds a 70% interest in Area 4. The remaining Area 4 participants are ENH (10%), KOGAS (10%), and Galp (10%).