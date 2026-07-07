Argent LNG awards engineering services contract to GIS Engineering

Argent LNG has awarded a comprehensive marine, environmental, and site engineering services contract to GIS Engineering, LLC, a Louisiana-based integrated engineering and construction services firm headquartered in Galliano, Louisiana, in support of the federal permitting process for its proposed 25 million tpy LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The award to GIS Engineering, a Louisiana-headquartered firm with more than 75 years of Gulf Coast engineering heritage, is a direct expression of Argent LNG’s Louisiana First procurement strategy, which prioritises Louisiana compa-nies, Louisiana workers, and Louisiana expertise across every phase of the project’s development. From engineering and environmental services to manufacturing, construction, and workforce participation, Argent LNG is committed to ensuring that the economic benefits of the Port Fourchon terminal are felt first and most deeply in the communities and industries that make Louisiana the energy capital of the world.

The contract encompasses six integrated service packages spanning storm surge analysis, maritime navigation and ship simulation studies, marine facility design, flood wall engineering, site preparation, and wetland delineation and mitigation, all developed to the standard required for submission as part of Argent LNG’s ongoing Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing application.

The contract awarded to GIS Engineering covers the following service packages:

Storm surge analysis.

Maritime traffic and navigation study; ship simulation study.

Marine facility basis of design; dimensional design suitable for FERC filing application.

Flood wall sizing and design for FERC filing application.

Soil improvement and site preparation dimensional design suitable for FERC filing application.

Wetland delineation studies and wetland mitigation report (for FERC approval).

The breadth of services awarded to GIS Engineering reflects the technical complexity of developing a world-class LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, a premier deepwater Gulf Coast energy hub whose coastal environment, maritime traffic profile, and site conditions require rigorous, specialised engineering analysis at every level of the project’s development. The selection of GIS Engineering reflects not only the firm’s technical qualifications but its deep familiarity with the specific environmental, maritime, and coastal engineering challenges unique to South Louisiana, knowledge that cannot be replicated by firms without roots in this region.

“This contract award is a direct reflection of two commitments we make to Louisiana every day, our commitment to executing against our regulatory roadmap with the rigour and discipline that a project of this scale demands, and our commitment to putting Louisiana companies and Louisiana expertise at the centre of everything we build,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “GIS Engineering exemplifies exactly the kind of homegrown technical excellence that our Louisiana First strategy is designed to recognise and reward. Their expertise across marine engineering, coastal analysis, and environmental science is world-class, and it was developed right here in Louisiana, in the same coastal environment where we are building. Every deliverable under this contract moves us closer to a complete FERC filing, and every dollar we invest in Louisiana firms moves us closer to the kind of project that this state can be proud of for generations.”

“GIS has been part of the fabric of South Louisiana’s energy industry for more than 75 years, from our beginnings in Grand Isle to the work we do across the Gulf Coast today,” added Mark Pregeant II, CEO and President of GIS. “Being selected by Argent LNG to deliver the marine, environmental, and site engineering foundation for this project is exactly the kind of assignment we were built for. Port Fourchon is our backyard. We know this coastline, we know these water-ways, and we know what it takes to build here responsibly. We are honoured to put that knowledge to work on a project that will strengthen Louisiana’s energy leadership and America’s energy security for decades to come.”

The award of this contract follows Argent LNG’s submission of eleven Resource Reports to FERC to date, covering general project description, water use and quality, fish and wildlife, cultural resources, socioeconomics, geological resources, soils, land use, air and noise quality, alternatives, and visual resources, and represents the next phase of the technical work programme required to advance the project through FERC’s formal environmental review process toward a draft environmental impact statement and, ultimately, project authorisation.

The deliverables produced under this contract will be developed to FERC submission standards and integrated directly into Argent LNG’s ongoing pre-filing application, supporting the Commission’s environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and providing the technical foundation for the marine facility, site preparation, and environmental mitigation elements of the project’s permanent design.