Argent LNG to unveil LNG project at Gastech 2025

Argent LNG has announced it will officially unveil its flagship LNG export project, set to become one of the most ambitious and technically advanced energy infrastructure developments in the world, at Gastech 2025, taking place in Milan, Italy, 9 – 12 September 2025.

Engineered to deliver up to 25 million tpy of lower-carbon LNG, the Argent LNG project integrates the technologies and execution capabilities of global industry leaders including Baker Hughes, UOP (Honeywell), ABB, and GTT. By leveraging advanced modular design, Argent LNG is set to dramatically accelerate construction, reduce CAPEX, and improve long-term OPEX.

“Energy markets are evolving rapidly, and Argent LNG is rising to meet the moment,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “By bringing together best-in-class partners like Baker Hughes, UOP, Honeywell, ABB, and GTT, we are delivering a project that learns from past industry challenges and sets a new benchmark for speed, cost efficiency, and sustainability.”

Unlike traditional megaprojects, Argent LNG has been purpose-built for record execution timelines and de-risked delivery – a next-generation LNG model that redefines speed, scale, and sustainability.

Strategically located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Argent LNG will harness the Gulf of Mexico’s most established energy service ecosystem to achieve logistics excellence and eliminate drayage bottlenecks, targeting zero waiting days for vessels and cargo movements. As the premier hub for offshore energy services, Port Fourchon offers unmatched proximity to key shipping lanes, world-class infrastructure, and the capacity to handle large scale LNG export operations with exceptional reliability. Location is fundamental to every successful development – and Port Fourchon is a critical stakeholder and the optimal port to support this project’s execution and long-term performance.

With this strategic Gulf Coast footprint, Argent LNG reinforces America’s role as a cornerstone of global energy security and a trusted long-term supplier. The project is designed to support energy diversification for European, Asian, and emerging-market buyers seeking dependable, cleaner supply.

The facility is being developed with a target of achieving one of the lowest carbon intensities in the global LNG sector, including methane mitigation, electrification of critical systems, and advanced emissions monitoring.

