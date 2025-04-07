Woodfibre LNG provides construction update

Construction continues to advance at the Woodfibre LNG site, including work on foundations for the LNG processing equipment and modules that are expected to begin arriving at site in 2025.

Current work includes backfilling and grading of the site, concrete pouring, installation of rock anchors, and onshore casing advancement for the floating storage tank mooring structures. The marine offloading facility is nearing completion in preparation for module arrival later in the year. All regular erosion, sediment control measures, and environmental best practices remain in place. Non-local project workers are housed on the floatel, and transportation to and from the floatel is from the lower mainland (Vancouver).

With the closure of the marine timing window of least risk on 31 January 2025, all in water works and nearshore blasting have ceased at site. The songbird breeding window has begun, and bird mitigations have been installed to avoid harm to migratory birds. Additionally, in preparation for amphibian emergence and breeding in spring, exclusion fencing has been installed to keep amphibians away from high traffic areas, while being salvaged and relocated to a suitable breeding site.

The project has a noise exemption variance permit in place from the District of Squamish as some works are required to continue past noise bylaw hours. Night work will continue over the coming months, including form work, concrete pours, and site maintenance, including erosion and sediment control.

Noise monitoring at Britannia and Squamish harbour continues. Additionally, it is expected that air and light monitoring will be conducted in 2025.