Reganosa strengthens global expansion

The Reganosa Group has now operated in 30 countries, having recently been commissioned to analyse the feasibility of a natural gas liquefaction plant on the Asian Coast. For the first time in the company's history, revenues from abroad account for more than one-third of total revenues, according to figures at the end of 2024.

Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Poland, Portugal, and Spain in Europe; Angola, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and South Africa in Africa; Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, East Timor, the Philippines, and Vietnam in Asia; and Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic in the Americas. To date, this is the list of countries where the Spanish energy group has been active since expanding internationally nearly 10 years ago.

Back in October 2015, the company established Reganosa Servicios to contribute its knowledge and experience in the design, execution and management of assets in the sector. Since then, it has gained the trust of 51 clients across four continents and has participated in all phases of a project's lifecycle, from preliminary studies to commercial operation.

As a result of this process of sustained growth and constant adaptation, Reganosa has practically tripled its workforce in the last five years. It has also strengthened its position as a global leader in the maintenance and comprehensive operation of third-party energy infrastructures.

In the field of liquefied natural gas, in addition to operating its own terminal in Mugardos (A Coruña). The group manages three types of terminals: fully afloat, those of Brunsbüttel (Germany) and Tema (Ghana); fully on land, that of Oristano (Italy); and mixed, that of Delimara (Malta). These facilities offer a broad range of storage capacities, from 9000 – 300 000 m3.

So far, Reganosa Servicios has secured international contracts worth €186.3 million. It has accompanied clients in the development and deployment of their energy projects and investment strategies, thanks to its internal capabilities, both as a manager of its own infrastructures and through exposure to the different environments in which it operates, as well as the development and implementation of digital tools. This continuous development of internal capabilities has also enabled the company to extend its services to other energy transition sectors, such as hydrogen, ammonia, and biogas.

The assignments cover the company's entire product portfolio, which includes, among other things, consulting and project management services: feasibility studies, engineering supervision, construction and commissioning, training, simulation and optimisation of networks and processes, due diligence, etc. It also covers the comprehensive management of infrastructures, including operations, maintenance, and commercial oversight, as well as the construction and commissioning of new facilities. It also includes the integral management of its clients' infrastructures, both at the operation and maintenance level and at the commercial level, with the highest safety standards in the sector.