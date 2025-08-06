Coastal Bend LNG selects ConocoPhillips’ liquefaction technology

Coastal Bend LNG has selected ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade Process liquefaction technology for its planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. Coastal Bend LNG’s planned development includes multiple liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities.

“ConocoPhillips’ technology and expertise provides us with the confidence that the Optimized Cascade Process will deliver world-class LNG facility performance while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG.

“ConocoPhillips is pleased to support Coastal Bend LNG with our high-efficiency Optimized Cascade design that includes our latest low emission design and operating features,” added Darren Meznarich, Manager of ConocoPhillips LNG Technology and Licensing.

Coastal Bend LNG expects to pre-file its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permits during 2025.