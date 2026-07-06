Kiewit receives limited notice to proceed

Glenfarne Group, LLC has announced that Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, its subsidiary developing the Texas LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville, has provided the project’s EPC contractor, Kiewit Energy Group Inc., with a limited notice to proceed (LNTP).

The LNTP to Kiewit covers purchase orders for long-lead equipment, engineering activities for the EPC phase, and geotechnical work required to ready Texas LNG for full construction and a final investment decision (FID).

“The LNTP work and purchase orders demonstrate the strength of the project’s world-class partner network and Glenfarne’s continued disciplined advancement of Texas LNG,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne. “By progressing key equipment, engineering, and site-readiness work during LNTP, we are maintaining project momentum, improving execution certainty, and positioning Texas LNG to move efficiently into full construction.”

Texas LNG has executed a lump-sum turnkey EPC agreement with Kiewit and received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorisation for construction and operation. The LNTP purchase orders build on Texas LNG’s recent project milestones and support the project’s continued progress toward delivering reliable, lower-emission US LNG to global markets.