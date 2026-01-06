Supermajority of Louisiana State Senators express support for LNG export facility

A supermajority of 36 Louisiana State Senators has adopted a resolution expressing full support for the development, construction, and long-term operation of Argent LNG, an LNG export facility at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Port Fourchon.

The resolution was authored and championed by State Senator Michael Fesi, reflecting a shared legislative vision to advance Louisiana’s economic, industrial, and strategic energy leadership on the global stage.

“This resolution sends a clear message: Louisiana is open for business and fostering world-class energy investment, built by Louisiana workers, with American technology, and for the benefit of our allies,” said Senator Fesi. “Port Fourchon is uniquely positioned to host a project that will define our state’s energy future for generations, while leaning in to support the President’s Energy Dominance Council in supplying countries of shared values with base-load energy to develop sustainable energy solutions. Louisiana will lead the world in delivering affordable energy to provide opportunity to citizens around the globe who align with US principles.”

The resolution recognises Argent LNG’s proposal, currently undergoing review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), for a 25 million tpy LNG export terminal. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate billions in economic activity, thousands of construction jobs, and long-term, high-value operational employment, solidifying Louisiana’s place as the nation’s leading LNG hub.

“We are honoured by the strong and bipartisan support expressed by the Louisiana State Senate,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “This resolution affirms that Louisiana is unmatched in global energy infrastructure, workforce capability, and industrial expertise.”

“Argent LNG is proud to advance this project in partnership with Louisiana’s skilled workforce, local suppliers, and world-class industrial technology providers,” added Bass. “This resolution represents a generational opportunity to strengthen Louisiana’s economy, create thousands of high-quality jobs, and deliver reliable, values-based energy to our global partners. We are committed to building this project the Louisiana way – with American technology, local talent, and a long-term commitment to the communities we serve.”

The resolution also emphasises Port Fourchon’s maritime infrastructure, Lafourche Parish’s skilled workforce, and the state’s leadership in petrochemicals, natural gas, and energy innovation. By aligning industrial growth, workforce development, and economic opportunity, the project promises to create a generational impact across Louisiana.

“Louisiana is not just producing energy; we are producing opportunity, innovation, and security,” commented Senator Fesi. “This LNG project exemplifies how our state can lead the world in energy while delivering lasting benefits to our communities.”

“This resolution reflects what we see every day at Port Fourchon: Louisiana is uniquely prepared to support projects of global scale and strategic importance,” concluded Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. “Argent LNG aligns perfectly with Port Fourchon’s mission to serve as America’s most resilient and capable energy logistics hub. With our maritime infrastructure, skilled workforce, and deep-water access, Port Fourchon is ready to support a world-class LNG facility that strengthens US energy security, creates long-term economic opportunity for Lafourche Parish, and delivers reliable energy to our allies around the world.”