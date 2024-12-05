Woodside signs agreement for Louisiana LNG

Woodside has signed a revised lump sum turnkey EPC contract with Bechtel for the development of the three train 16.5 million tpy foundation development of Louisiana LNG.

Bechtel has worked on site since the acquisition and will continue work under a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) executed under the revised EPC contract. The LNTP provides for continued site construction and commitment to certain key materials and services required for the foundation project.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, said the signing of the EPC contract and continuation of engineering and construction activities contemplated by the LNTP represented an important step in the development of Louisiana LNG.

“Louisiana LNG is positioned to provide LNG into the growing global market and generate value for shareholders in accordance with our capital allocation framework.

“We continue to move at pace. In a short period of time, we have completed the acquisition, secured competitive revised EPC pricing that covers all three trains, and opened the data room with strong interest from potential project partners.

“Louisiana LNG is an advantaged project that is fully permitted and has Bechtel as the EPC contractor. The competitive pricing and schedule certainty we have now secured compounds this advantage in the current uncertain market environment for competing projects.”

Woodside continues to target final investment decision (FID) readiness from 1Q25. Total Louisiana LNG expenditure from December to end of 1Q25 is forecast to be up to AUS$1.3 billion, which is included in the overall estimated cost for the foundation development. The estimated forward cost for the foundation development is AUS$900 – AUS$960/t, unchanged from the range at the time of acquisition.

