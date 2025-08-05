Technip Energies awarded contract by Commonwealth LNG

Technip Energies has been awarded an EPC contract by Commonwealth LNG for its 9.5 million tpy LNG facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the US.

The contract covers the delivery of six identical liquefaction trains using Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.ENTM modular and scalable solution. By leveraging a single design replicated across all six trains, SnapLNG by T.EN enables schedule acceleration and cost optimisation, while offering greater predictability and certainty at scale.

The award follows the successful completion of the FEED phase by Technip Energies.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are honuored to be awarded the Commonwealth LNG project which is a testament to our world leading expertise in modularised LNG solutions. This project is pivotal in enhancing global energy security by ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG. We are eager to leverage our world-class experience in LNG projects associated with our SnapLNG by T.EN innovative modular and productised approach to contribute to the success of this critical energy initiative."

This award is pending final investment decision (FID) by Commonwealth LNG and will therefore not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until FID or full notice to proceed is achieved.