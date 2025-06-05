Galileo's technology selected for BOG reliquefaction project in USA

Galileo Technologies, a leading provider of cryogenic solutions, has been selected by Matrix Service Inc., a leading specialty engineering and construction firm, to supply three CryoboxTM units for a peak shaving/backup fuel supply facility in eastern US. The Cryobox units will be utilised for the recovery and reliquefaction of boil-off gas (BOG) at the facility.

“Galileo is honoured to have been selected by Matrix Service to provide our innovative BOG reliquefaction solution for a very important client of theirs. The Matrix team did an extremely thorough technical review over the past 18 months; we look forward to showing how this technology will become the new standard for BOG management and reliquefaction in North America and abroad,” said Galileo’s Senior Vice President of North America, Ty Webb.

The Cryobox units will be manufactured in accordance with the stringent requirements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Galileo will provide comprehensive on-site support, including installation, commissioning, and operator training. The Cryobox units are scheduled to be shipped to the site in 2026.