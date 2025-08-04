Fluor JV awarded FEED for proposed second phase of LNG Canada facility

Fluor Corp. has announced that its joint venture (JV) with JGC Corp. has been awarded the contract to update the FEED for a proposed Phase 2 expansion of the LNG Canada facility located on the traditional territory of Haisla Nation in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. Fluor recognised the undisclosed contract value in 2Q25.

This award follows the commissioning of Phase 1 with the recent shipment of the project’s first LNG export cargo. Since 2018, the JGC Fluor JV has been instrumental in delivering Phase 1 of the project by providing critical engineering, procurement, fabrication management, construction, and commissioning services to build the facility and support safe start up.

Located on Canada’s west coast, the LNG Canada facility benefits from access to abundant, low-cost natural gas and an ice-free harbour. The plant is the first-of-its-kind in Canada with a production capacity of up to 14 million tpy of LNG. It positions Canada as a major supplier of low-carbon natural gas to global markets and will operate under a 40-year license helping to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by replacing coal with natural gas. A Phase 2 expansion would increase the facility’s processing, storage, and shipping capabilities. LNG Canada and its five joint venture participants continue to explore pathways to a Phase 2 expansion but have not yet reached a final investment decision.

“We’ve been a proud partner of LNG Canada through Phase 1 and we look forward to contributing to the next chapter in the construction of this world-class facility,” said Mike Alexander, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “We commend the LNG Canada team for its foresight and commitment to the energy transition by providing natural gas, a lower-carbon energy alternative, to global markets.”

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation, and KOGAS.