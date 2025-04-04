Wärtsilä to supply bio-LNG plants for two large scale biogas projects in Finland

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply and install the bio-LNG production solutions for two large scale biogas projects in Finland. The plants have been ordered by Suomen Lantakaasu Oy, a joint venture between the biomethane company St1 Biokraft and dairy and food company, Valio. The two projects will each have the capacity to produce 25 tpd of bio-LNG. The orders with Wärtsilä were booked in 1Q25.

The feedstock for the biogas will be mainly manure and food processing waste. The residue product is an odour-free bio-fertilizer to be used by the farmers that supply the manure. When operational, the plants will enable more widespread use of a biogas-powered transport fleet. By utilising manure in biogas production, the carbon footprint of milk production is significantly reduced, when the emissions reduction of both agriculture and transport is considered.

“Suomen Lantakaasu has strong ambitions in building a biogas production network in Finland and enabling wider use of biogas fuel in transport applications. Wärtsilä’s deep experience and successful track record for high-capacity biogas upgrading and liquefaction plants is highly valuable to our projects,” said Leena Helminen, CEO of Suomen Lantakaasu.

These biogas plants are greenfield projects and will be built in Nurmo and Kiuruvesi, located in western and central parts of Finland respectively. Both plants are expected to be in operation by 2H26.

“Wärtsilä’s focus is very much on shaping decarbonisation. Our bioLNG plants are a central pillar of this strategy. These biogas upgrading and liquefaction plants will have the capacity to produce significant levels of green fuel and thus support Suomen Lantakaasu in their journey,” commented Magnus Folkelid, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, Biogas.

In addition to the biogas upgrading and liquefaction plants, Wärtsilä will also supply 300 m3 capacity storage tanks, as well as an export station. Earlier, Wärtsilä has only supplied biogas upgrading and biogas upgrading plus liquefaction plants to St1 Biokraft in Sweden and Norway.