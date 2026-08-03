Argent LNG submits waterway suitability assessment to U.S. Coast Guard

Argent LNG, LLC has announced the formal submission of its waterway suitability assessment (WSA) to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), marking a significant step in the company’s engagement with the full suite of federal agencies required to authorise the development, construction, and operation of its proposed 25 million tpy LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The WSA, submitted pursuant to 33 CFR Part 127, requests a formal USCG assessment of the suitability of the waterways serving the proposed Argent LNG terminal, including Belle Pass, Bayou Lafourche, and the Gulf of America approach channels, for LNG carrier vessel traffic. The assessment evaluates navigation safety, vessel traffic management, waterway characteristics, and the operational requirements of LNG carriers ranging from 125 000 – 260 000 m3 of cargo capacity that will serve the Port Fourchon terminal.

The WSA submission represents Argent LNG’s formal engagement with the USCG as the third major federal agency in the company’s regulatory framework, alongside the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), with which Argent LNG has submitted 11 Resource Reports as part of its ongoing pre-filing environmental review process, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which issued DOE/HGEO Order No. 5447 on 23 July 2026, granting Argent LNG long-term authorisation to export 25 million tpy of domestically-produced LNG for a 20-year term.

“The WSA submission to the USCG reflects our commitment to engaging every federal agency in our regulatory matrix with the same rigour and discipline that we bring to every workstream of this project,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “With FERC, DOE, and now the USCG all actively engaged, Argent LNG is demonstrating the kind of multi-agency regulatory execution that serious infrastructure projects at this scale require. Each agency engagement is a de-risking event. Each submission moves us closer to the complete federal approval framework that underpins our path to a final investment decision.”