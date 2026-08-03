Allseas to install critical subsea section of Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline

Western LNG has awarded Allseas the contract to install the critical subsea section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline in northwest Canada.

Located in the remote waters of north-western British Columbia, near the Alaska border, the subsea pipeline forms the final link in a 700-km system transporting Canadian natural gas to the planned Ksi Lisims LNG export facility on the Pacific coast.

Allseas’ scope comprises approximately 50 km of 36 in. and 48 in. concrete-weight coated pipeline, connecting the onshore transmission system to the planned floating LNG facility on Pearse Island. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2029.

Pipelay vessels Solitaire and Sandpiper will execute the work in water depths ranging from the shoreline to approximately 450 m. The scope includes multiple shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching activities, route stabilisation, and pre and post-lay span rectification. Combined with the project’s remote location, the complex nearshore works make for a technically demanding installation campaign.

Once operational, the PRGT system will provide a new route to market for Canadian natural gas, expanding export opportunities, strengthening long-term energy security, and supporting economic development in British Columbia.