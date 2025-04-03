LNG import cargo arrives at LNG Canada facility
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
LNG Canada has announced that, in an effort with HaiSea Marine personnel and tugboats, British Columbia Coast Pilots, and Pacific Pilotage Authority Canada, with support from the Canadian Coast Guard and Canada Border Services Agency, the marine team has welcomed an LNG carrier to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat for the first time, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.
The Maran Gas Roxana safely arrived carrying a cargo of LNG that will be offloaded into our facility for equipment testing. This activity is critical to the safe start-up and commissioning process in advance of operations, and to achieving the project’s first LNG export cargoes by the middle of 2025.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquefaction/03042025/lng-import-cargo-arrives-at-lng-canada-facility/