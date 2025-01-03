Baker Hughes secures liquefaction equipment order for Woodside Louisiana LNG

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced an order from Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants with a total capacity of approximately 11 million tpy for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s Louisiana LNG development opportunity. The order marks a significant milestone as Woodside targets final investment decision (FID) readiness from 1Q25.

The award, which includes eight main refrigeration compressors driven by LM6000PF+ gas turbines and eight expander-compressors, leverages Baker Hughes’ LNG technologies to support Bechtel and Woodside. Baker Hughes’ history of working with Bechtel and Woodside will support the delivery of Phase 1 of the project.

“Louisiana LNG will play a vital role in meeting the world’s increasing LNG demand,” said Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy. “Bechtel is proud to collaborate with Baker Hughes to help deliver this critical project.”

“We are committed to providing our proven technology to ensure the LNG industry stands ready to meet rapidly growing energy demand,” added Ganesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “Building on our 40-year track record in LNG and established collaboration with both Bechtel and Woodside, we look forward to supporting this important project and contributing to sustainable energy development.”

In addition to this award, Baker Hughes was previously selected to supply Woodside electric-powered integrated compressor line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the associated pipeline serving the LNG export terminal.