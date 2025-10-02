Baker Hughes to supply liquefaction train equipment for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project

Baker Hughes has been selected by Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply key liquefaction equipment for Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in Jefferson County, Texas, the US.

Building upon the technology solutions provided for Phase 1, Baker Hughes’ scope for Phase 2 includes four Frame 7 turbines paired with eight?centrifugal compressors across two LNG trains, supporting a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tpy.

Additionally, Baker Hughes will provide two electric motor-driven compressors for the plant’s booster services. With this project,Sempra Infrastructure is expanding critical new export infrastructure in the US to address ongoing global demand growth for LNG.

“Building on our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes on Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project, we look forward to achieving more LNG project milestones together,” said Bhupesh Thakkar, General Manager for Bechtel’s LNG business. “Baker Hughes’ technology solutions play a key role in our ability to enable the expansion of LNG capacity at Port Arthur LNG.”

“We are delighted to continue as a key technology provider to Bechtel and Sempra Infrastructure in the ongoing expansion of the US Gulf Coast LNG complex,” added Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “This award builds on our track record of providing efficient, reliable LNG technology solutions that strengthen the global gas value chain and support a consistent supply of energy worldwide.”