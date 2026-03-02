DOE approves export expansion at Corpus Christi LNG

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed an export authorisation for a 12% expansion in exports at Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi LNG terminal. The authorisation allows additional exports of up to 0.47 billion ft3/d of US natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from Trains 8 and 9 of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project, known as the Midscale Trains 8 & 9 Project. With the order, Corpus Christi LNG is now authorised to export a total of 4.45 billion ft3/d, making it the second largest LNG export project in the US.

Secretary Wright announced the export expansion approval during a visit to the terminal. He also highlighted the US’ leadership in LNG exports and the recent 10-year anniversary of the first cargo of US LNG from the lower-48 states.

“In the last 10 years, American innovation and President Trump’s leadership transformed the US into the world’s largest exporter of LNG,” said Secretary Wright. “This order helps further strengthen America’s LNG export capacity, delivering peace abroad and prosperity for Americans at home.”

“Every action?we’re taking is focused on providing more reliable and secure energy to the world,” added Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office. “Our commitment to strengthening global partnerships through LNG exports helps to ensure a stable energy future and drive economic prosperity.”

Corpus Christi LNG has been operating as an export terminal since 2018, and Cheniere Energy announced a positive final investment decision of Trains 8 and 9 in June 2025.