Cheniere achieves first LNG at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has announced that LNG was produced for the first time from the first train (Train 1) of the company’s Corpus Christi Stage 3 liquefaction project (CCL Stage 3). The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere expects substantial completion of Train 1 to be achieved at the end of 1Q25, over six months ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon substantial completion, Bechtel Energy, Inc. will transfer care, custody, and control of the completed train to Cheniere.

Full notice to proceed on CCL Stage 3 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere in June 2022. CCL Stage 3 consists of seven mid scale trains, with an expected total production capacity of over 10 million tpy of LNG.

As of 30 November 2024, overall project completion for CCL Stage 3 was 75.9%, which reflects engineering 96.8% complete, procurement 97.2% complete, subcontract work 87.7% complete, and construction 39.2% complete. Upon substantial completion of all seven trains of CCL Stage 3, the expected total production capacity of the Corpus Christi liquefaction facility will be over 25 million tpy of LNG.