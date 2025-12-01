HAM and Lipigas open first bio-LNG plant in South America
In the Ñuble region, HAM Group and HAM Chile, in partnership with Empresas Lipigas, have inaugurated their first bio-LNG upgrading and production plant in South America. This milestone will enable the production of bio-LNG from biogas, which will be commercialised by Lipigas to supply Chilean transport companies and industries, contributing to the country’s energy transition.
The new plant stands out for its modular, containerised ‘plug & play’ design, made up of six independent, easily interconnected modules: three dedicated to biogas treatment (cleaning and liquefaction) and three providing auxiliary services such as water and dry air supply. Thanks to this configuration, the facility was installed and commissioned in reduced timeframes.
Bio-LNG is obtained from biogas generated in an anaerobic co-digestion plant that processes organic waste from the pork industry. The fully automated and remotely managed system will have, in its first phase, a processing capacity of 7500 m3/d of biogas, with the goal of reaching 16 500 m3/d at full operation. The biomethane produced will serve as a raw material for Lipigas service stations, supplying the truck fleets that travel across Chile with the aim of decarbonising the road transport sector.
