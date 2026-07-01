Baker Hughes extends long-term service agreement with Nigeria LNG

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced an award from Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) for the provision of comprehensive lifecycle services supporting turbomachinery equipment at its liquefaction plant in Bonny Island, Nigeria.

This 13-year service agreement extends a two-decade collaboration with NLNG and will support the operational performance of the new Train 7 project, which is set to increase the facility’s total LNG production capacity from 22 million tpy to 30 million tpy when the project is completed. The scope covers comprehensive services for Baker Hughes’ equipment awarded in 2021: four heavy duty gas turbines and associated centrifugal compressors, along with two additional gas turbines for power generation. The new service agreement includes the support of a local Baker Hughes engineering team and iCenterTM digital services, powered by CordantTM, for remote monitoring and diagnostics to enhance equipment reliability and availability.

“Utilising Baker Hughes’ industry-leading lifecycle services and digital expertise will help support the successful long-term operation of our Train 7 project,” said NLNG Managing Director and CEO, Adeleye Falade. “As we expand our production capacity, we are strengthening Nigeria’s role as a competitive global energy supplier, creating greater economic value for our stakeholders, and supporting a practical energy transition through the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to operational excellence, innovation and sustainable growth.”

“This agreement reinforces the strength of our long-standing collaboration with NLNG and our commitment to the region,” added Baker Hughes Chief Growth & Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology, Maria Claudia Borras. “Our advanced lifecycle services and regional expertise can help NLNG ensure efficient and reliable operations at its Bonny Island facility, while bolstering energy reliability as Nigeria continues to harness its proven gas reserves to meet growing global energy demands.”

The Train 7 project marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s strategy to become one of the world’s top-tier LNG producers. Work under the agreement will be delivered through the Baker Hughes Service Center in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The facility employs local talent, providing a range of comprehensive lifecycle services.