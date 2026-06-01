Argent LNG submits four additional resource reports to FERC

Argent LNG has announced the formal submission of four additional resource reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as part of its ongoing pre-filing process for the proposed 25 million tpy LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The four reports – covering Water Use & Quality, Fish & Wildlife, Land Use, and Air & Noise – represent an expansion of the project's evidentiary record and reflect the depth and rigour of the environmental analysis Argent LNG has conducted across the full range of potential project impacts.

Resource reports submitted include:

Resource Report 2: Water Use & Quality.

Resource Report 3: Fish & Wildlife.

Resource Report 8: Land Use.

Resource Report 9: Air & Noise Quality.

Each report provides FERC with comprehensive technical assessments required to advance the Commission's formal environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Together with the seven resource reports previously submitted, covering general project description, cultural resources, socioeconomics, geological resources, soils, alternatives, and visual resources, Argent LNG has now filed 11 of the required reports, substantially completing its FERC pre-filing application.

“These four submissions represent some of the most technically rigorous assessments in our entire filing suite,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “Water, wildlife, land use, and air quality are the issues that matter most to the communities surrounding this project, and we have approached each one with the same commitment to transparency and scientific integrity that has defined our regulatory process from day one. Every report filed brings us measurably closer to authorisation and to breaking ground on a facility that will strengthen US energy infrastructure for decades to come.”

With 11 resource reports now on file, Argent LNG continues to advance towards a fully submitted FERC application. The completion of these filings brings the project significantly closer to the initiation of FERC's formal environmental review, a critical regulatory checkpoint on the path to a draft environmental impact statement, project authorisation, and a final investment decision.