First Gen welcomes BW Batangas FSRU in the Philippines

On 16 June 2023, First Gen Corporation welcomed the arrival of the BW Batangas, in Batangas Bay. The BW Batangas is a FSRU that was chartered by its wholly owned subsidiary, FGEN LNG Corporation, as part of its interim offshore LNG terminal project.

FGEN LNG and BW LNG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BW Group, the world's largest gas shipping company, entered into a charter agreement in respect of the BW Batangas in April 2021 to play a pivotal role in securing the country’s energy supply through its capabilities to store and regasify imported LNG to fuel the natural gas power plants located at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas.

The BW Batangas, which was previously identified as the BW Paris, can store 162 524 m3 of LNG and regasify up to 500 million ft3/d of gas to enable LNG to be utilised to supplement the depletion of natural gas reserves from Malampaya.

First Gen chose to rename its FSRU as the BW Batangas because of the Lopez-led company’s desire to acknowledge the consistent support of the Province of Batangas, Batangas City, and the local government units that host the FGCEC where it will be based. First Gen’s decisions to charter the BW Batangas and to construct its LNG terminal project underscore the company’s commitment to supporting the energy security of the Philippines.