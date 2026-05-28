JGC begins work on standardised FLNG plant design package

JGC Holdings Corp. (JGC HD) and its overseas EPC subsidiary, JGC Corp., have announced the development of a standardised design package for floating LNG (FLNG) production, storage, and offloading facilities. The initiative is intended to streamline front-end design work and accelerate delivery for offshore FLNG projects.

The package is being developed using Honeywell's proven LNG process technologies and is targeted for completion in fiscal year 2026. Once deployed, it is expected to reduce the time from order to delivery by more than one year, depending on project scope and customer requirements.

FLNG facilities have traditionally been designed on a bespoke basis in co-ordination with technology licensors and shipowners to match each customer's specifications. While tailored engineering can address unique operating conditions, it can also increase engineering hours, extend schedules, and raise overall project costs.

Developed with licensors, the package establishes refined standard specifications to reduce post-order engineering and support repeatable, modular execution at lower cost.

The package is based on Honeywell's dual-mix refrigerant system (AP DMRTM), which has been deployed globally and is designed to balance efficiency, flexibility, and a compact footprint – critical attributes for floating facilities. Honeywell provides core process technologies across the LNG value chain, including LNG liquefaction technology and Honeywell UOP gas pretreatment solutions. Honeywell can also deliver end-to-end support from upstream through downstream. These capabilities will be combined with JGC's engineering expertise, including experience on one of the world's largest FLNG projects, and its proprietary modular design approach focused on high spatial density and high throughput within limited topside area.

Demand for small-to-mid scale FLNG solutions has grown as global energy needs rise and supply sources diversify. At the same time, customers are placing greater emphasis on project speed and schedule certainty, driving interest in standardized, repeatable designs. By leveraging the inherent flexibility of FLNG, the package is intended to expand LNG project options in locations where onshore development is constrained by geography or geopolitics, supporting faster monetisation of small-to-mid sized gas fields and earlier start-up of energy supply.