Gasfin takes over operational management at Wilhelmshaven 2 LNG terminal

Gasfin Services has taken over the operational management of the second German LNG terminal on behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET). Following its operational responsibility for DET’s Brunsbu¨ttel terminal, Gasfin Services is now assuming the same role at the Wilhelmshaven 2 site, which has now received its first commissioning LNG cargo. Gasfin Services, like Gasfin Development, works under the common brand Gasfin.

Since the establishing of DET by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection in January 2023, Gasfin and DET have been united by a strong and trusting partnership. Initially acting as lead consultant to DET, Gasfin played a key role in the fast-track deployment of the German LNG infrastructure. With deep expertise and experience, Gasfin has made a fundamental contribution to national and European energy security following the Ukraine crisis and the reduction of Russian pipeline gas.

“Taking over the operational management of Wilhelmshaven 2 marks another important milestone – both for our company and for our trusted partnership with DET. We’re proud to support DET shape resilient energy infrastructure in Germany that serves the people and provides the industry access to a predictable and reliable source of energy,” said Nils Fuhrmann, Managing Director of Gasfin Development.

The scope of responsibilities at both sites covers all tasks associated with the operational management of the terminal to ensure safe and reliable services to the customers. Furthermore, Gasfin ensures full compliance with all relevant regulations and standards, as well as full transparency and traceability by regular technical, commercial, and financial reporting to DET.

“Gasfin has proven to be a highly reliable and competent partner in the deployment and operation of our LNG infrastructure. With the operations at Wilhelmshaven 2, we are now benefitting again from Gasfin’s operational excellence and agile structures – all of which are crucial in running critical energy infrastructure,” added Dr Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET.