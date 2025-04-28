Wison New Energies signs FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

Wison New Energies (WNE) has signed the detailed feasibility study (DFS) for a new-build floating LNG (FLNG) facility in Suriname's Offshore Block 52. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for WNE, reaffirming its FLNG technical capabilities, while injecting fresh momentum into the global energy transition.

Located approximately 120 km off Suriname's coast, the FLNG facility will tap into the Sloanea Gas Field, at a water depth of around 450 m. The facility will be able to receive the feed gas from the subsea production system, process the stream to produce LNG and condensate product for domestic and export to the international market.

WNE secured the contract amid fierce competition, leveraging its proven FLNG project experience, full-chain in-house technical capabilities spanning conceptual design to EPCIC delivery, and highly efficient pre-engineered FLNG design solutions that precisely align with client needs.

The DFS could serve as the basis for FEED study, accelerating Suriname’s energy independence as it emerges as a strategic hub for offshore gas development. Successful execution could bolster global clean energy supply chains with additional resource capacity.

“We are deeply honoured to be awarded on this transformative project,” said An Wenxin, Senior Vice President of Wison New Energies. “Drawing on our technical expertise and global FLNG track record, we are committed to providing Suriname with an efficient, sustainable, and integrated energy development pathway.”