New Fortress Energy advances application for Fast LNG solution

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has announced that the US Coast Guard, in co-ordination with the Maritime Administration, has affirmed the completeness of NFE’s deep-water port license application, and will proceed with the preparation of an environmental impact statement as part of the environmental review within the 356-day application process.

NFE’s application proposes the ownership, construction, operation, and eventual decommissioning of an offshore natural gas export deep-water port, known as New Fortress Energy Louisiana floating LNG (FLNG), that would be located in Federal waters approximately 16 nautical miles off the southeast coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, US, in a water depth of approximately 30 m. The deep-water port would allow for the export of approximately 145 billion ft3/y of natural gas, equivalent to approximately 2.8 million tpy of LNG.

“This is a significant step forward for our effort to build the first Fast LNG facility in the US,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE. “With rapid deployment, this project can help address the energy crisis in Europe and support our efforts to reduce energy poverty by providing more affordable, reliable, and cleaner fuel to our growing portfolio of customers.”

Accessing abundant US gas supply by leveraging existing infrastructure, NFE’s Fast LNG liquefaction design pairs the latest advancements in modular, mid-size liquefaction technology with jack-up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule than today’s floating liquefaction vessels and onshore liquefaction terminals.

Subject to the receipt of all required permits and approvals, NFE targets beginning operations 1Q23.