Wison New Energies and Ace Gas & FLNG signed FEED contract

Wison New Energies has announced the official signing of the FEED contract for the 3 million tpy FLNG and 230 MW power barge project with Ace Gas & FLNG, which is planned to be deployed in Nigeria.

Wison New Energies successfully completed the pre-FEED of this project in early 2024. The project aims to develop an FLNG with a production capacity of approximately 3 million tpy liquefaction capacity, planned to be moored approximately 10 km offshore in waters with a depth of about 20 m, receiving and processing up to 500 million ft3/d gas. The liquefaction technology will be using the proven CHART’s IPSMR technology. This mature solution will ensure the efficient operation of the project.

In addition, a stream of natural gas will be delivered from FLNG to the 230 MW power barge for power generation and for the supply of electricity to Ace Gas & LNG operated gas assets and gas processing facilities (proximal to Ace FLNG) within the Escravos and Forcados hub.

The company is confident that the FEED study will streamline the project development, providing a comprehensive overview of the project’s technical and economic feasibility, and thus build a solid foundation for the next EPCIC stage. In the future, Wison will continue to work closely with partners, adhering to efficiency, safety, and high quality in providing customised project services for clients, promoting the sustainable development of clean energy.