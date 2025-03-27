Nguya floating LNG to sail from China in September 2025

Nguya floating LNG (FLNG) is set to sail from China in September 2025, Federico Ricco, Development Director at Congo LNG, said at the Congo Energy & Investment Forum 2025 during the FLNG Developments in the Republic of Congo session.

The addition of the Nguya FLNG vessel is part of the second phase of the Congo LNG project – which began operating in December 2023 – and is expected to increase the project’s production capacity by 2.4 million tpy.

“The vessel is currently under construction in China and will allow us to increase production to 3 million tpy,” Ricco stated.

As the operator of Congo LNG, Eni has been at the forefront of gas monetisation in the Republic of Congo, first with the development of the Centrale Électrique du Congo gas-to-power plant in 2011 and later through the implementation of the Congo LNG project. Ricco explained that “the first phase was completed within 12 months to enable LNG exports, which is remarkably fast.”

Echoing Ricco’s comments on the speed of FLNG deployment, Marien Ibiaho, Area Sales Manager for Europe & Africa at NOV, emphasised: “Many LNG projects involve large scale infrastructure and extensive construction. The advantage of FLNG is that it enables rapid gas monetisation. The delivery timeline is fast – less than two years.”

For the Republic of Congo, FLNG has played a key role in positioning the country as an LNG exporter. Looking ahead, Ricco emphasised the need for continued exploration, greater collaboration and leveraging LNG to further strengthen Congo’s industrial capacity.

“We must keep exploring, work alongside other operators to maximise value in Congo, and ensure that LNG enhances the country's industrial growth,” Ricco said. “For FLNG projects to succeed, the approach must be built on partnerships, not just a client-service provider relationship.”

Dr Tsoumou-Gavouka Communications and Public Relations Advisor to the Director General, SNPC underscored the importance of partnerships in Congo’s LNG development, suggesting that Eni collaborate with Chinese oil company Wing Wah, which is preparing to launch its own LNG project.