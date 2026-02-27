NGUYA FLNG achieves first LNG cargo

The launch ceremony of the first NGUYA FLNG cargo loading was recently held for Eni’s NGUYA FLNG offshore Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo, which is being executed by Wison New Energies as the EPCIC contractor. The achievement confirms the completion of key commissioning and start-up activities, with the full process train lined up and the project entering the operation phase, laying a solid foundation for long-term safe, stable, and efficient performance and LNG export. It also provides strong international endorsement for the maturity and reliability of Wison New Energies’ integrated EPCIC delivery system.

First LNG cargo provides a comprehensive validation of the overall process scheme, engineering integrity and the performance of critical equipment. The core liquefaction technology package and its ICSS system have been proven under live gas conditions, with key equipment operating steadily within the design envelope – demonstrating Wison's capabilities in complex system integration and commissioning/start-up execution management.

Wison New Energies and Eni have recently signed an operations and global maintenance services contract for the NGUYA FLNG, extending the collaboration beyond project delivery and start-up into the operations and maintenance phase, and further strengthening Wison’s full lifecycle service portfolio and capability.