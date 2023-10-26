Eni celebrates sail away of the Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU vessels to Congo

In the presence of Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, Maixent Raoul Ominga, Managing Director of SNPC, and Guido Brusco, Eni’s Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources, Eni celebrated the sail away of the Tango floating LNG (FLNG) and Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU) vessels from Dubai to Congo’s offshore. The milestone aligns with the timeline of the Congo LNG project, whose first phase will start-up in December 2023.

Tango FLNG, which has a liquefaction capacity of approximately 1 billion m3/y of gas, will be moored 3 km offshore along with the Excalibur FSU vessel upon their arrival in Congo.

The Congo LNG project leverages Marine XII gas resources and existing produc-tion facilities in a new, phased approach that will allow to reach approximately 4.5 billion m3/y of gas liquefaction capacity at plateau, as well as zero routine gas flaring. A second FLNG vessel with a capacity of approximately 3.5 billion m3/y of gas is under construction and will begin production in 2025.

The project will help the Republic of the Congo meet its energy needs while seizing the opportunity to exploit surplus gas through LNG production, allowing the country to join the group of global exporters of LNG in record time. According to the agreements recently signed, all LNG produced will be marketed by Eni.