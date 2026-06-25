MODEC selected for Coral Norte FLNG

MODEC, Inc. will supply a SOFEC® Internal Turret Mooring System for the Coral Norte FLNG project offshore Mozambique, developed by Eni and its partners CNPC, ENH, XRG, and KOGAS. MODEC is collaborating with the Technip Energies JGC joint venture (JV) to support seamless integration, efficient execution, and reliable long-term performance.

With final investment decision achieved in October 2025, the hull launch completed in January 2026 at Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje shipyard in South Korea, and first LNG targeted for 2028, the project is advancing on schedule. MODEC has supported the project since the early stages and is progressing engineering and supply activities in line with the overall timeline, underscoring the company’s contribution to mission critical station keeping for large scale gas developments.

Building on proven performance on the companion Coral Sul FLNG, this engagement reinforces MODEC’s track record in complex offshore station keeping. Designed as an enhanced replica of Coral Sul – incorporating lessons learned and optimised for improved efficiency and performance – Coral Norte will add 3.6 million tpy of liquefaction capacity.

The turret mooring system is a mission critical element of FLNG performance, enabling safe weathervaning, high uptime, and resilient operations in the metocean conditions of the Rovuma Basin. Drawing on decades of experience across FLNG and FPSO projects worldwide, MODEC is applying advanced engineering, robust risk management, and disciplined execution to deliver the SOFEC Internal Turret Mooring System for Coral Norte from design through delivery.

“Coral Norte is an important milestone for the industry and for Mozambique, and we are honoured to contribute to this landmark FLNG project,” said Arun Duggal, Head of MODEC’s Mooring Solutions Business Unit. “Our team’s performance on Coral Sul set a high bar for safety, reliability, and schedule discipline. This engagement reflects the trust we have built together, and we look forward to delivering a SOFEC turret mooring system that enables best in class operability – while continuing to invest in local capability and laying the foundation for future projects in the region.”

A Technip Energies–JGC JV spokesperson commented: “The work delivered by MODEC on Coral Sul established a strong operational baseline and demonstrated clear excellence in engineering and execution. Our partnership on Coral Norte builds on that success and supports our broader commitment to sustainable development in Mozambique.”