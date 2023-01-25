Trelleborg and Höegh LNG partner for Germany's first LNG terminal

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure have partnered with Höegh LNG to supply its SafePilot Offshore solutions for a first-of-its-kind FSRU LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The terminal, officially commissioned week commencing 17 December 2022, took 10 months to construct.

Trelleborg's products for this project include its field-proven CAT MAX Portable Pilot Units (PPUs) and SafePilot Control Unit, which combines the functions of both a vessel positioning system (VPS) and berthing aid system (BAS).

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said: “It is an honour to be a part of this ground-breaking project with our long-term partner, Höegh LNG. Our SafePilot Offshore solutions are modular in design, so transitioning to these systems is extremely easy and seamless. SafePilot software configurations are also modified according to our client's specific requirements, making them highly reliable and effective. In the long run, these offerings are crucial to ensuring port operations are safe, efficient, and sustainable.”

As part of this project, Trelleborg’s VPS will deploy on board the FSRU. In combination with the CAT MAX PPU on LNG carriers and support vessels, the system will provide 360° visibility and six-axis monitoring of all floating assets. In addition, the system will serve as a unified monitoring system for pilots, tugs, and FSRU.

Hepworth continued: “In our role as Höegh LNG's trusted partner, we've thoroughly enjoyed evaluating their operational and technical requirements and providing comprehensive solutions. As the safest and most accurate berthing aid and navigational support system available in the market today, our SafePilot Offshore solution sets the standard in confined water navigation.”

Trelleborg's SafePilot Offshore provides operators with 360° visibility of all critical offshore operations, including loading and unloading, single and multiple buoy mooring, dual berth transfer, and FPSO drift monitoring – all with real-time up-dates.

It allows operators to analyse the approach, drift, alignment, and distance between assets during critical berthing, ship-to-ship transfers, and buoy loading and unloading, so they can adjust positioning as needed to optimise operations.